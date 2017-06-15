Franklin mayor appointed to state panel on municipal funding

Franklin Mayor Ken Moore has been appointed to Tennessee Local Development Authority by House Speaker Beth Harwell (R-Nashville).

The agency is responsible for issuing bonds for local governments to provide funding for municipal projects such as water, sewer, or solid waste facilities, capital projects, airport authorities, mental health facilities, and pollution control.

“I want to thank Dr. Moore for being willing to serve in this capacity,” Harwell said in announcing the appointment. “The TLDA is an important function of government that assists counties and municipalities with securing funding for needed projects. Dr. Moore’s experience as the Mayor of Franklin will serve this body well.”

Moore, a retired orthopedic surgeon, was first elected as a Franklin alderman in 2007. He was appointed mayor in 2011, after incumbent Mayor John Schroer was appointed commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation by Gov. Bill Haslam.

Moore was elected mayor later that year.

“It is an honor to serve the state in this capacity and to share my knowledge as an elected local leader in making decisions that benefit communities across the State with financing infrastructure projects,” Moore said in a press release from Harwell announcing his appointment.

Moore is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University, and the University Tennessee College of Medicine.

Moore and his wife, Linda, have five children and six grandchildren.

More information about TLDA can be found here.