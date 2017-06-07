Franklin musician robbed, carjacked in Nashville

By A.J. DUGGER III

Franklin Musician Michael Ricks was robbed at gunpoint in Nashville on Monday evening at the Aldi Grocery Store parking lot on Gallatin Pike and Eastland in Nashville.

Ricks said the suspects stole his car, which contained his cell phone, iPad and several instruments including his computer banjo and acoustic guitar. Ricks filed a complaint with the Metro Nashville Police Department.

At 8:30 pm, the singer had just gotten into his car when two strangers approached him. “Two guys walked up to me and asked for money,” said Ricks. “I told them I had no cash.” As Ricks switched on the ignition, another man appeared aiming a gun at him.

“He told me to get out of the car or he’ll shoot me. A guy behind him pulled a shirt bandanna over his face and repeated what he said. So I got out the car. They took my phone from me. Three other dudes were standing on the other side of the car just in case I tried to run or fight. So about five guys were there in the robbery as best as I can remember.”

Ricks, who is a Christian, is already looking at the bright side of things. “Thanks for your prayers. God has already replaced my other car with a newer nicer car.”

Ricks wrote the song “I believe in love” for former American Idol Contestant Melinda Doolittle.