Franklin parents sift through potential rezoning changes, upgrades to campus

By EMILY R. WEST

Even as Franklin High School expands thanks to new space from the former Columbia State Community College property, students could see zoning changes in the next few years.

Right now, families attending Franklin High School sit relatively unscathed from rezoning changes. The current rezoning proposals –– dubbed Plan A –– call for 8 percent of county students to transition to another school. Franklin High is escaping rezoning in that plan due in large part to the Williamson County Commission deeding over the adjacent Columbia State property to its campus.

Superintendent Mike Looney explained what that extra space will look like during Tuesday night’s parent meeting. A total of 15 new classrooms will become apart of FHS by fall 2017. That creates an additional capacity for 400 students, although it’s only half of the former Columbia State footprint that will be used.

“It’s going to provide some immediate relief for the existing school,” Looney said. “This is the first phase of a multiphase project. I will tell you that we have a master plan that lays out the entire process of the track and the field house, another access road to go to Mack Hatcher and fixing the non-air conditioned part of the campus.”

The public viewing period for the county’s rezoning plans is now open. The plans, once approved, should go into effect for fall 2018.

The district must rezone, largely because of two new elementary schools opening and over-capacity issues plaguing different high schools. It is also rezoning in anticipation of the large amount of growth expected. At least 10,000 new students are projected to attend schools in the district during the next five years.

During that time, Williamson County Schools will have to ask for $500 million in funding for school construction alone. The school board also approved a policy to allow up to a maximum of 2,200 students at its high schools in 2016.

The upgrades in the proposed Plan A would allow for more students at Brentwood High School. It will also prolong the construction of a northwest high school. Right now, Brentwood High is at 108 percent capacity with this year’s enrollment figures.

Between both the middle and high school, the renovations on the Brentwood High campus will allow for 600 more students, 400 of whom will attend the high school. Master plans for the middle and high school campuses, which sit next to each other, would mean a $17 million worth of upgrades

But if the Williamson County Commission decides to balk at that plan, it could have a trickle down effect, disrupting the rezoning document Plan A.

And like with any strategic outline, Plan A comes with a Plan B.

In the event that a Plan B is put into action, it could mean students would have to move from Brentwood’s high school and middle school in both directions –– east and west. Students would transition to Nolensville, Fairview and Franklin clusters.

“Because we added capacity that means we could move some students from Brentwood to Franklin,” Looney said, emphasizing this is not the preferred option and only a backup plan.

“Essentially the western portion of the Brentwood zone would be a variable that’s in play. It just so happens that Grassland elementary and middle schools have capacity also.”

The Williamson County Commission will ultimately dictate which direction the school board can take with rezoning. Both decisions will come forward before both bodies in May.

Next rezoning meetings, which are open to the public:

–– Wednesday, April 5 at Page High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

–– Thursday, April 6 at Ravenwood High School from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Last week the district held a meeting for the Independence High School community.