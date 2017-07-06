Franklin Police chief issues statement on officer’s dismissal

Phillip Wise

Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner responded Thursday to the firing and arrest of a former police officer, saying that such behavior will not be tolerated.

“We hold our officers accountable for their conduct and do not tolerate unacceptable or improper behavior,” she said in an emailed statement. “The FPD has very high standards. The citizens we serve deserve nothing less.”

Former Franklin Police Officer Phillip Wise was arrested June 19 on two charges of harassment. He was terminated three days later, on June 22, by the Franklin Police Department. He is currently out of the Williamson County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Faulkner said the department was notified by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office of Wise’s arrest. She said an internal affairs investigation had been concluded.

“His arrest by the WCSO was after his disciplinary hearing had occurred,” she said.

According to an investigation report, a Williamson County man notified authorities in March that he had been receiving threatening phone calls and text messages.

The victim told police he thought the person calling him was Wise because Wise’s girlfriend had been staying with him.

He said he feared for his life because Wise had a “badge and gun.” He said he also feared for the girlfriend and her children.

Police spoke with the girlfriend who said she did not think Wise was the one who had texted the victim.

