Franklin police looking for missing child; shoplifters

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

MISSING CHILD

Franklin police are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Julius Forest was last seen at a Franklin group home on July 11, authorities said. According to a Franklin Police Department statement, an exhaustive search did not locate him.

Police said there is growing concern he may be in danger.

They are asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, please contact Franklin police at (615) 794-2513.

SHOPLIFTING SUSPECTS

Franklin police are looking for information on three suspected shoplifters that stole $300 in merchandise from the Cool Springs Target Saturday.

A video camera took footage of the trio entering the store and police are sharing it in hopes of apprehending them.

Authorities said there is a cash reward for anyone who can identify the suspects.

Anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers at (615)794-4000.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.