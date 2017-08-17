Franklin police on extra security after social media posts

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Franklin Police have increased patrols around historical landmarks due to recent social media posts.

Lt. Charles Warner, spokesman for the Franklin Police Department, said social media remarks have not been just about “Chip,” the Confederate Civil War memorial statue in the square.

“The posts we’ve seen are generally regarding several historical landmarks in Franklin,” he said. “We’re keeping a watchful eye on the posts and our community.”

Warner did not release details of the nature of the posts or who was posting.

The Franklin Police Department took to Twitter beginning Wednesday night with a Tweet on the department’s official page saying, “No current issues, though extra officers remain on duty due to recent social media posts.”

Tensions are running high since a white supremacist rally over the weekend in Charlottesville left three people dead, a counterprotester and two Virginia state troopers.

Locally, a pastor even called for discussion on removing the Confederate statue in Franklin Square that was erected in 1899 and is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Cliff Hightower can be reached at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @FranklinHomePage.