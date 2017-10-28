Franklin Police will close streets Halloween night in busiest downtown neighborhoods

FRANKLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Residents in downtown Franklin’s Hincheyville neighborhood, close to Five Points, are known for lavish Halloween decorations, treats and parties, and they are expecting another big turnout this Halloween.

Franklin Police officers will close West Main Street and Fair Street to vehicle traffic between 7th & 11th Avenues, and 9th Avenue between Natchez St. & 96W from 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. for trick-or-treaters on Tuesday, October 31.

The Franklin Police and Fire Departments will be handing out candy and glow necklaces to children within the closure.

Unlike some communities, the local Halloween celebration is left up to residents rather than the city government. Most trick-or-treating occurs on Halloween, although some individual neighborhoods and homeowner associations set days and times.

Motorists are urged to slow down and use extra caution on Tuesday night, as Franklin streets, including neighborhoods outside the closed areas, will be filled with excited children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children are four times more likely to be in a fatal pedestrian accident on Halloween than any other night of the year. There are several reasons why children are more likely to be hurt in pedestrian accidents, including:

They often choose to take the shortest route, which may mean darting out between parked cars rather than take the safer route of crossing at corners.

They are not good at evaluating potential traffic threats.

They are more likely to ignore their peripheral vision, and are generally less attentive of their surroundings.

They have a tendency to take more risks.

They cannot cross the street as rapidly as adults.

They may be distracted by other children’s costumes and actions, and home decorations.

Police encourage parents to trick-or-treat with their kids, and be sure to tell them that some people driving cars may not slow down for them.

Registered sex offenders being supervised by the Tennessee Department of Corrections must remain in their homes between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., may not have their porch lights on, are forbidden to decorate their home, dress in costume, open their door for trick-or-treaters, or attend fall festivals or parties.

Information on registered sex offenders living in proximity to specific geographic locations can be found at

this interactive map by the TBI.

Click here

for a complete list of the restrictions.