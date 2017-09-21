Widening work picking up on Franklin Road

By LANDON WOODROOF

Traffic stoppages. Signs reading “Utility Work Ahead.” Bald patches where trees used to stand. Construction vehicles. Orange cones and plastic fencing. All signs that the long-awaited road work to widen Franklin Road from Concord Road to Moores Lane is starting in earnest.

A groundbreaking ceremony held a couple of weeks ago at the Brentwood campus of the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes marked the official start of the project. Gov. Bill Haslam, Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner John Schroer and Brentwood Mayor Jill Burgin spoke of the pressing need for the roadwork and the more efficient travel that should result when work is completed in about three years.

The stretch of road being widened sees about 23,000 cars a day. The $26.7 million project will expand it to five lanes—two northbound, two southbound and a continuous turn lane. A multi-use path will also be built beside the road.

The extra lanes and the multi-use path are still a long way off, but the very first steps to realizing those improvements has begun.

TDOT Community Relations Officer Kathryn Schulte said crews have been at work clearing trees along Franklin Road to make way for the widening. So far crews have cleared about three acres worth of trees. Some of them are being mulched and some are being hauled away, Schulte said.

That work has already led to some temporary traffic stoppages between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the week. Those stoppages may occur intermittently throughout the day on Saturdays and after 2 p.m. on Sundays, Schulte said.

City of Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert said lane closures were necessary to provide space for big trees coming down.

“Once they get them down they open it back up to traffic,” Lambert said.

“You can really see it starting to take shape with all the trees down,” Lambert said.

Orange stakes beside the road and in yards show where the project limits will be, while high visibility orange fencing outlines where storm drainage work will take place.

Schulte said heavy equipment would arrive on the project over the next couple of weeks. Retaining wall work should begin in the next one to two months.