Franklin Rodeo continues with second day of entertainment

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Cowboy hats and blue jeans filled the stands at the 68th annual Franklin Rodeo on Friday night at the Williamson County Ag Expo.

“We’re having a great time here tonight,” said Gavin Moon, a member of the Rodeo Committee. “This is the longest running event in Williamson County, and you can tell why. This is good, wholesome family entertainment.”

The crowd cheered on the cowboys as they wrestled the bulls and horses. “We have cowboys from all over the country,” said Moon. “We have cowboys from Wisconsin, the southeast, and all over the nation.”

The rodeo was preceded by a parade on May 13 in Downtown Franklin, and a “Down in the Dirt” kick-off party on Thursday evening.

There were vendors at the event, as well as food and snacks for sale. The rodeo cafe and concessions open at 5:30 pm.

The last date for the Franklin Rodeo is Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit franklinrodeo.com.