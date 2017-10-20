Franklin runs past Spring Hill

The Franklin Rebels secured their second win of the season with a 38-21 takedown of Spring Hill on the road Friday.

Quarterback Carter Hendry and running back Matt Gaca paved the way for the Rebels. Hendry registered 103 passing yards, 69 rushing yards and three touchdowns (1 run), while Gaca had 25 carries for 132 yards and two scores.

Defensively, the Rebels held Spring Hill star running back Dontae Smith to 26 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Spring Hill quarterback TJ Ennis rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown and passed for 117 yards. Wide receiver Darrin Johnson added 38 receiving yards and 30 rushing yards, while receiver Justin Oden had five catches for 45 yards.

Franklin (2-7) closes its season against Dickson County on Oct. 27, while Spring Hill (4-5) welcomes Lawrence County.