Franklin, Spring Hill teams on Vintage Baseball card at Hermitage

This Saturday, Franklin’s and Spring Hill’s teams will face teams from Nashville and Smyrna on the newly expanded playing field at Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage.

Admission to the games will be free to the public.

In the first game of the day, beginning at noon, the Spring Hill Quicksteps will face the Stewarts Creek Scouts whose home field is at the Sam Davis House in Smyrna.

The Scouts had this to say on their Facebook page:

“Your Sam Davis Bunch will take the field on the Hermitage Grounds this Sunday. We will be taking on the emergent Quickstep nine of Spring Hill. Bat toss at noon.

“Soggy weather is in the current forecast. So, in addition to bringing a chair or blanket for your comfort and victuals and libations for your nourishment, please bring some suitable foul weather gear.”

The second game, between the Franklin Farriers and the Cumberlanders of Nashville’s Cumberland Vintage Base Ball Club, begins at 2:30 p.m.

Players will bring to life 1860s base ball traditions by wearing period clothing, playing with vintage-style equipment and following rules of the original games. All are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the event. Vendors will be on-site to sell various ballpark fare.

For more information about the event, visit

http://thehermitage.com/event/vintage-base-ball-4/2017-04-23/.