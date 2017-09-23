Franklin sputters at Hendersonville

By CHRIS LADD

It was a hot and humid homecoming night at Memorial Stadium in Hendersonvlle. The Hendersonville Commandos (3-3, 1-1) downed the Franklin Rebels 31-17 to send the home fans happy.

“After the way we’ve played the last couple of weeks with the two losses, a win is big,” Hendersonville head coach Bruce Hatfield said. “Franklin is a good football team and we’re proud of our guys coming out and getting the win tonight.”

Senior Anthony Hughes had a big night for the Commandos scoring three touchdowns and rushing for 135 yards.

Hendersonville jumped on the scoreboard first, as senior Ashton Dodd connected on a 25-yard field goal for a 3-0 advantage with 7:23 left in the opening quarter.

Senior Brent Coker set-up the Commandos next scoring drive. Coker intercepted a pass from Franklin signal-caller Carter Hendry. On fourth-and-12, Hughes took the direct snap from Bailey Williams and raced to the end zone 70 yards for the score and a 10-0 lead with 11:40 left in the first half.

Christopher Miller-Hill kicked a 27-yard field goal for the Rebels with 6:05 remaining in the second quarter to cut the Hendersonville lead to 10-3.

Hughes added his second touchdown of the game — a 3-yard run — with 2:09 left in the first half.

Coker got the passing game going in the second half. Coker connected with Gabe Dalton on a 74-yard touchdown with 9:00 left in the third quarter. The extra point by Dodd was good and pushed the lead to 24-3 for the Commandos.

The Rebels answered with a scoring drive of their own. On fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, quarterback Joshua Nichols rolled out to the right and completed a touchdown pass to John Taylor to cut Franklin’s deficit to 24-10.

Hatfield went back to his bag of tricks in the fourth quarter. On fourth-down, Williams caught a pass to extend the drive for the black and gold. A few plays later, Hughes found a hole on the right side of the line and rushed it 33 yards to the house to make it 31-10 with 9:01 left to play.

The Rebels added a score late as Rashad Jenkins scored from 16-yards out to make the final score 31-17.