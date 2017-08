Photos by STEVE WHEELER

Franklin’s struggles on offense continued Friday, as fell 24-7 against Riverdale for its second loss of the year.

The Rebels’ lone touchdown came on Matt Gaca’s 48-yard touchdown run to cut Riverdale’s lead to 21-7 with just under three minutes left in the third quarter.

Franklin will aim for its first win when it travels to battle Ravenwood (1-1) Friday, Sept. 1.