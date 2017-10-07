Franklin struggles against Oakland

Photos by STEVE WHEELER

The Franklin Rebels lost their fourth straight game with a 41-7 defeat against Oakland Friday.

Oakland (7-0), the top-ranked team in Class 6A, outgained the Rebels 509-179.

Oakland took a 21-0 lead into halftime on a 5-yard touchdown run by Jeron Rooks and touchdown runs of 21 and 15 yards by Timmy Goodrich.

Rooks added a 56-yard touchdown run for a 28-point advantage with 2:42 left in the third quarter.

Oakland’s Mookie Wilson had an 8-yard touchdown run and Malik Marshall scored from 32 yards out for a 41-0 lead midway through the final frame.

Franklin quarterback Joshua Nichols connected with Chancellor Bright for a 52-yard touchdown with 1:28 left in the game.

Franklin (1-7) will endure a bye week before it visits Spring Hill on Oct. 20.