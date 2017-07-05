Franklin Synergy Bank officer joins the board of WAVES

Meagan Pratt, Franklin Synergy Bank Assistant Vice President, Public Relations Officer, is joining the Board of Directors of Waves, Inc., an organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Pratt has served in her role at Franklin Synergy since 2014. She is a graduate of Leadership Franklin Synergy, The Franklin Citizens Police Academy, and recently served as a volunteer on the United Way of Williamson County’s allocations committee.
“I am very proud and excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Waves,” she said in a press release announcing her appointment. “I have seen first-hand the incredible difference Waves makes in the lives of those it serves; helping them reach their full potential. I wanted to be part of this amazing effort to help continue its mission.”
The new officers for 2017-18 include:
- President: Ashley Perkins, Associate Administrator for Nursing with Williamson Medical Center
- Vice President: Dan Horecka, Regional Marketing Manager with Federated Insurance Company
- Treasurer: Brad Smith, Partner with Smiley CPAs
- Secretary: Fred Reynolds, Vice President with Rock City Construction
- Immediate Past President: Robert Blair, President of B. Media Communications
The other members are:
- Shauna Billingsley, City Attorney with the City of Franklin
- Frank Duvall, Internal Wholesaler at Jackson National Life
- Jared King, Senior Manager with Kraft CPAs
- Earl Lipscomb, CEO at Franklin Pest Control, Inc.
- Shari Lyle, Financial Advisor with First Tennessee Brokerage
- Doug Nall, Vice President of Commercial Lending with First Advantage Bank
- Josh Pittman, CEO with Medicore
- Meagan Pratt, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations Officer of Franklin Synergy Bank
- Tom Stearns, Vice President of Medical Practice Services at State Volunteer Mutual Insurance Company
- Tom Taylor, General Sessions County Judge, Division 2 with Williamson County
- Mike Terrell, Manager of Talent Acquisition with Nissan North America