Franklin Synergy Bank officer joins the board of WAVES

Meagan Pratt, Franklin Synergy Bank Assistant Vice President, Public Relations Officer, is joining the Board of Directors of Waves, Inc., an organization that serves individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Pratt has served in her role at Franklin Synergy since 2014. She is a graduate of Leadership Franklin Synergy, The Franklin Citizens Police Academy, and recently served as a volunteer on the United Way of Williamson County’s allocations committee.

“I am very proud and excited to be joining the Board of Directors of Waves,” she said in a press release announcing her appointment. “I have seen first-hand the incredible difference Waves makes in the lives of those it serves; helping them reach their full potential. I wanted to be part of this amazing effort to help continue its mission.”

The new officers for 2017-18 include:

President: Ashley Perkins, Associate Administrator for Nursing with Williamson Medical Center

Vice President: Dan Horecka, Regional Marketing Manager with Federated Insurance Company

Treasurer: Brad Smith, Partner with Smiley CPAs

Secretary: Fred Reynolds, Vice President with Rock City Construction

Immediate Past President: Robert Blair, President of B. Media Communications

The other members are: