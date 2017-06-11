Franklin teen hurt after falling off moving vehicle

A Franklin teen was critically injured after falling from a moving vehicle in the Franklin Green subdivision on Saturday morning, June 10. Franklin Police Officers arrived at Brimstead Drive at approximately 12:15 A.M. The victim was treated at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville and is in critical condition. 19 year-old Seth Christian Goering, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and charged with DUI, Reckless Endangerment, Drug Possession, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.