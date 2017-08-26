Franklin Theatre hosts another movie premiere: “Because of Gracia”

The Franklin Theatre hosted the premiere this past Thursday of Because of Grácia (Five Stones Films), a faith-based film about two high school couples as they explore friendship and dating along dissimilar lines that lead to courage and transformation for one teen and a personal crisis for another.

Starring American Idol’s Moriah Peters, Chris Massoglia and Dukes of Hazzard’s John Schneider, the movie debuts in select theaters nationwide on Sept. 15. During Thursday’s event in Franklin, Nashville influencers got a sneak peek as they viewed the movie during a private screening.

Lead actor Chris Massoglia and director Tom Simes followed Peters on the carpet and posed for photos as they talked with media about hot-button issues facing teens and parents of teens that the movie touches on. “I truly believe that this film will change the lives of many different people and change relationships–even change how young people think about sex and dating,” said Massoglia. “I’m really excited to be part of a film that breaks the mold.”

After walking the carpet, cast and crew from the award-winning film were joined by friends, family and Nashville influencers inside the theatre for opening remarks from Peters, Massoglia and director Tom Simes. Among them, Nise Davies, casting director for the film, Founder of Advantage Models and mother of actor Ben Davies, who plays Mr. Brady.

“It was so rewarding to sit in the audience at the Because of Grácia premiere and witness the audience being entertained by, and falling in love with, the actors I cast,” said Davies. “When the audience laughs, cries and applauds, you know you have a winner!”

To learn more about Because of Grácia, visit becauseofgracia.com. Group tickets available through info@becauseofgracia.com.