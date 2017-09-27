Franklin Theatre show will be single release party for Taylor Hicks

American Idol winner and Platinum recording artist Taylor Hicks will release a new single on Friday, and then appear at the Franklin Theatre at 8 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 30.

Tickets are available at the box office, online at franklintheatre.com, or by phone at 615-538- 2076.

The show will act as a single release party for the powerhouse vocalist, whose newest single “Six Strings and Diamond Rings” comes out on Sept. 29. The long-

awaited single features an iconic collaboration with Grammy nominee Robert Randolph of ‘Robert Randolph and the Family Band’ and is the first from Hicks’ forthcoming album set to release in early 2018, which is being recorded in Nashville at Zac Brown’s iconic Southern Ground Studio.

“I’ve always heard that for an artist to become successful you have to live and breathe the art that you are making. Six Strings and Diamond Rings personifies that for me in every way,” Hicks says of his new single.

In the midst of recording his new album and continuing to tour, Hicks has also been on the road hosting the award-winning INSP original series, State Plate, which airs at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fridays. State Plate takes Hicks across the country in search of the states’ most iconic cuisines. Hicks landed himself a feature column in USA Today after last week’s stop in Missouri. The article increased viewership 25%, making it the highest watched episode this season. View the USA Today column here.

