Franklin Theatre to host free Preds-Penguins watch party on Sunday

Add the Franklin Theatre to the list of Predators vs. Penguins watch parties, at least for game 6 on Sunday.

Game 5, the next away game, is on Thursday, June 8. Roger McGuinn, founder of The Byrds, will be on stage at Franklin Theatre that night. Just a few tickets are left. Click here to find them.

But on Sunday, it will be hockey on the big screen, and admission will be free.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. The concessions stand will be open offering popcorn, pizza, other snacks and sweets, plus non-alcoholic beverages, beer and wine.

The telecast of the game from Pittsburgh begins at 7 p.m. Central time.