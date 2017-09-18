Franklin Transit will provide $1 Park and Ride shuttles to Pilgrimage

Franklin Transit will be providing park and ride shuttle service for the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

Patrons may park at Liberty Elementary School, 600 Liberty Pike, and ride to The Factory At Franklin. From there, the Pilgrimage venue is across the street at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.

A one-way ride is just $1.

Shuttle service will run from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Franklin Transit Main Street Shuttle is operated by the Franklin Transit Authority. For more information about Franklin’s public transit service visit: www.franklintransit.org or call (615) 628-0260.

The Pilgrimage Cultural Festival features music on six stages, as well as food and merchandise, spread across the former Tennessee Walking Horse farm along the Harpeth River.