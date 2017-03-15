Franklin Trump rally ignited political activism for Memphis woman

By EMILY R. WEST

A Franklin rally for President Donald Trump started it all for Memphis’ Lynette White.

White first saw Trump in Franklin inside Liberty Hall in October 2015. She stood in the rain and drizzle for hours before she saw who she wanted as her Republican nominee. It was her first political rally ever.

Her husband, Mike, was a Ted Cruz supporter. But together at the rally, their political allegiances aligned.

“Mr. Trump was walking around and shaking hands,” she said. “He looked at my husband, and he said, ‘You’re going to be so proud of me.’ He got him right that minute. And if you talk to my husband and he tells you that story, he still chokes up with tears. He got his heart. We’ve been Trumpers ever since.”

Standing in front of Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday morning, the West Tennessean had been camped out since 6:15 a.m. to await Trump’s arrival. Her chunky scarf around her neck consisted of campaign buttons adorning the stitches, a collection she’s added to since her trip to Williamson County for her first Trump rally.

Trump will make his first appearance in Nashville later Wednesday afternoon, making a trip The Hermitage before speaking at the Municipal Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Since standing in Liberty Hall, White traveled across the Southeast and swing states to rally support during the campaign cycle. They campaigned in their home city of Memphis and traveled southward to Mississippi. They even worked polls in Myrtle Beach while on their vacation last March.

“We have really just been all over the place,” she said. “After he got the nomination, we asked around to where we could help. They said they needed help in Ohio and for two weeks we went out of a hotel room and worked Ohio. We were just bound and determined to see this man become the president.”

The Whites wrote Congressman Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) about getting tickets to the inauguration and the ball after working the campaign and Nov. 8 election. Both were able to make the trip to Washington, D.C.

“It’s been a lifetime experience,” she said.

White said so far, she was impressed by what she perceived as Trump’s speed of action in the White House.

“He’s going to honor his promises to the voters,” she said.

But right now, her focus is the American Health Care Act. The bill rolled out March 6. According to the Congressional Budget Office, 24 million people could lose out on health care by 2026. White hoped health care would be Trump’s main topic of conversation on Wednesday night.

“One side doesn’t like it, and the other side is pushing their thing,” she said. “I don’t want to see people lose their health care who already have it. Also, I don’t want us to keep propping up something that’s going to fail. And Mr. Trump says it’s going to fail. It’s on the path to failing. I am hoping the best minds get together and give us the best solution out of everyone, and we win.”

Trump’s speech is set to start at 6:30 p.m.