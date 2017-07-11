Franklin will give up potential sales tax hike for schools

Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey talks details Tuesday about the potential sales tax hike during the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session.

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

Franklin is now the second city to agree to give up its portion of a potential half-cent sales tax for three years to help fund Williamson County Schools.

The Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted in favor of the move 9-0 Tuesday night during its regularly scheduled meeting.

“I think we should do this,” Alderman Dana McLendon said during the work session held prior to the regular meeting. “It’s an opportunity for our schools to be funded the way we want them to be.”

County Mayor Rogers Anderson has asked municipalities in the county to give up their share of a proposed half-cent sales tax to help fund more than $500 million in a backlog of school capital improvement projects.

The county is seeking these agreements before it goes to its next step, setting up a special election in the fall where voters decide on a sales tax increase from 9.25 cents to 9.75 cents.

The deal with the county means Franklin gives up its share of sales tax revenue for three years. The county will receive approximately $21 million of potential sales tax, the biggest pot of all the municipalities in the county.

But, once the three years is done, the city will get the sales tax back. And, for Franklin aldermen Monday night, the cost was worth it to help pay to keep Williamson County Schools, which are among the best in the state.

“We’re not losing anything,” Alderman Ann Petersen said.

Cliff Hightower can be contacted at cliff.hightower@homepagemediagroup.com or follow him on Twitter @CliffHightower.