Franklin Wine Festival is coming up: Check out the wine list

The 2017 Franklin Wine Festival, presented by Cool Springs Wines & Spirits and supported by Nissan, has released the list of more than 350 wines that will be featured at the grand tasting event held at the Factory in Franklin on Friday, Oct. 13.

Veuve Clicquot, Mollydooker, Talbott, Heitz Cellars and Taittinger are just a few of the wines that festivalgoers can expect to taste alongside food offerings from Middle Tennessee’s finest restaurants, including Honeysuckle, Tansuo and Trattorio Il Mulino and many more.

In addition to the incredible wines and food, guests can also enjoy tastings from area breweries in the biergarten.

New to the festival this year is The Ultimate Bourbon Experience, sponsored by Brown Forman and includes Woodford Reserve, Elijah Craig and other unique and double-oaked varieties in limited edition.

The full list of the wines featured at the 2017 Franklin Wine Festival can be found here.

On sale now, advance tickets are $89 and available at www.FranklinWineFestival.com. Tickets are expected to sell out. Advance orders will end at noon on Thursday, October 12. In the event that they are available, tickets sold at the door will be $100.

The festival benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a volunteer and donor driven organization that matches children in

need with a positive adult role model. Revenue generated is used to conduct background checks and screening of prospective volunteers to ensure child safety, and provide ongoing professional support for children, families and volunteers to build and sustain long-lasting relationships.

More event information can be found at www.FranklinWineFestival.com, including information on this year’s silent auction where bidding has already begun.