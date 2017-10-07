Franklin Wine Festival releases exclusive wine list in preparation for the event

The 2017 Franklin Wine Festival, which is regarded as one of Middle Tennessee’s premiere wine tasting events, has released the list of more than 350 wines that will be featured at the grand tasting event held at the Factory in Franklin on Friday, Oct. 13.

Veuve Clicquot, Mollydooker, Talbott, Heitz Cellars and Taittinger are just a few of the wines that festivalgoers can expect to taste alongside food offerings from Middle Tennessee’s finest restaurants, including Honeysuckle, Tansuo and Trattorio Il Mulino and many more. In addition to the incredible wines and food, guests can also enjoy tastings from area breweries in the biergarten.

New to the festival this year is The Ultimate Bourbon Experience, sponsored by Brown Forman and includes Woodford Reserve, Elijah Craig and other unique and double-oaked varieties in limited edition.

The full list of the wines featured at the 2017 Franklin Wine Festival can be found here.

Tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out quick. Advance tickets are $89 and available at www.FranklinWineFestival.com. Advance orders will end at noon on Thursday, Oct. 12. If available, tickets sold at the door will be $100.

More event information can be found at www.FranklinWineFestival.com, including information on this year’s silent auction where bidding has already begun.