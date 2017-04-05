Franklin withstands late Ravenwood rally to clinch series

By CHIP CIRILLO | Photos by STEVE WHEELER

At the time, Andrew Winningham’s two-run single seemed like a pair of insurance runs in a one-sided game.

It ended up being the winning hit in a close game.

Winningham’s sixth-inning single gave Franklin a 9-7 win over Ravenwood and a 2-1 victory in the series at Cheek Park on a windy Wednesday night.

“We’ve made things interesting at the end of games and I’m very thankful that we had that two-out RBI hit there that last inning,” Franklin coach Jon Whipple said. “They swung the bat there that last inning, so give them credit.”

Winningham’s hit gave Franklin (9-7, 5-4 District 11-AAA) a 9-3 lead before Ravenwood (8-9, 6-6) rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh.

Alec Lubas’ three-run double cut the gap to 9-7, but reliever Carson Hayes got Ethan Johnson on a groundout to end the game.

The Raptors won the first game of the series 10-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday before the Rebels won the nightcap 12-11 in 10 innings.

Franklin left fielder Jonathan Giles, a Transylvania signee, went 4 of 4 and scored three runs in the series finale.

“I was just seeing the ball,” Giles said. “Sometimes it’s a good day, sometimes it’s not.”

Franklin starter Trey Breetz (2-1) allowed three runs in the first inning before settling down to hold the Raptors to one run and three hits over the next 5-1/3 innings.

“From innings (two) to six, we really didn’t have an answer,” Ravenwood coach Teddy Craig said. “He was managing two pitches and he was getting ahead of our hitters and made it real difficult. It was mostly fastball, curveball.”

Franklin fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first before rallying for one run in the bottom of the inning and six in the second, when it capitalized on three infield errors, two walks and two singles.

“We had a bad, bad second inning and when you dig a hole against a pitcher who’s throwing the ball well it makes it a tough, tough night, in terms of getting back in the game,” Craig said. “We just gave them too much, too many opportunities. I felt like we were just climbing uphill all night.”

Third baseman Zach Sharber went 3 for 4 and scored twice for the Raptors, who went to the past three state tournaments.

“First inning, (Breetz) couldn’t really get his curveball down, but after that he mixed the two pitches really well and got all of us off-balance,” Sharber said. “He had a really good curveball and he just threw everybody off a little bit.”

Franklin moved into a third-place tie with Summit (11-6, 5-4) in the district standings and Ravenwood slipped to fifth.

“I can’t give our kids enough credit,” Whipple said. “We lose that first game and didn’t play real well. To respond back by winning back-to-back games against a really good team – I mean, that’s hard to do in our district.”

UP NEXT

Franklin hosts Battle Ground Academy on Friday.

Ravenwood hosts Station Camp on Monday.