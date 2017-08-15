Franklin woman claims $1 million lottery prize

TENNESSEE EDUCATION LOTTERY

A Franklin woman on Monday claimed $1 million that she won playing the Tennessee Lottery game, “$1,000 Mayhem.”

Tia Terrell arrived at the Lottery’s Nashville headquarters with her brother and sister, none of whom could contain their excitement—literally dancing, smiling, laughing … and smiling some more.

Since she won over the weekend, Terrell kept the ticket hidden until she brought it to the Lottery’s Nashville headquarters on Monday.

“I kept moving it around, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” she said. “I’ve always dreamed about this, and now everyone can have hope that it could happen to them, too.”

Tia purchased the lucky ticket at Mark Market Tobacco & Beer in LaVergne. She says she would like to buy a house and pay bills.

This is the 216th winning ticket of $1 million or more sold by the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation since it began on Jan. 20, 2004.