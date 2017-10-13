Franklin woman was killed in I-65 crash near Spring Hill Monday

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Michelle Stuart Sampson, 35, died in a fiery, multiple-car wreck on I-65 on Monday.

The wreck took place just outside of Spring Hill on Monday afternoon. Of the four cars involved, two were set on fire, including Sampson’s Jeep.

According to Sampson’s Facebook, she was a mother of four and a manager at Magna in Spring Hill, a manufacturer of automotive seating. Sampson moved to Franklin from Ontario, Canada in August, 2016.

Two of the three other drivers were also injured and flown out via helicopter to the hospital.

The wreck is under investigation by Tennessee Highway Patrol and no other information is available at this time.