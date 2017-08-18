Franklin woman’s art now adorning postage stamps

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

A Franklin artist now has her artwork commemorated on postage stamps.

Elizabeth Brandon traveled to South Dakota this week for the ceremony by the U.S. Postal Service and representations of flowers she painted will now be adorning stamps.

“It was an amazing event,” Brandon said. “It was a moving event.”

Brandon said the post office first contacted her a year to two years ago to tell her they were interested in putting her work on a stamp. When she first heard it, she couldn’t believe it.

“I was shocked at first,” she said. “I was very shocked.”

She said she wasn’t sure exactly how the Postal Service found out about her work. She said she suspects someone possibly saw her work from national publications she has been published in over the years.

The stamps are labeled the “Flowers from the Garden Forever” stamps and the Postal Service is issuing four stamps with pictures of Brandon’s work.

Brandon said she moved to Franklin 15 years ago, but she grew up in Nashville.

Her artwork has been presented all over the United States from Nashville to Wyoming to New York. She has had magazine covers on Cook’s Illustrated and won numerous awards for her painting.

Having her paintings now be on stamps, though, is an amazing moment, she said.

“It’s little pieces of art all over the United States and some parts of the world,” she said. “It’s now a part of history.”

