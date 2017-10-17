Franklin’s Old Glory DAR chapter is 120 years old

DAUGHTERS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION

Franklin’s Old Glory Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution last week celebrated their 120th anniversary, honoring former leaders and placing flowers on the grave of the founder.

Founded in 1897 by Franklin resident Susie Gentry, the chapter has actively promoted education, historic preservation, and patriotism, throughout its long history.

Thirty-nine regents have served Old Glory in its 120-year history.

Five former regents who are still a vital part of the Old Glory Chapter were

honored on Oct. 12 for their service to the chapter. They were: Lynn Garrett-Moss who served from 1989 – 1995; Georgia Ann Spencer 1995 – 2001; Anna Shaffer current Regent; Ann Dossett Blevins 2001 – 2007; Susan Walker 2007 – 2013; and Ginger Hoogesteger 2013 – 2016.

After the meeting, several of the Old Glory daughters went to the Mt. Hope Cemetery to lay flowers on the grave of its founder – Miss Susie Gentry.

One of the largest patriotic women’s organizations in the world, DAR

has more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters across

the country and even in 10 foreign countries.

DAR strives to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism via commemorative events, scholarships and educational initiatives, citizenship programs service to veterans, meaningful community service, and more. For additional information about DAR and its programs, visit www.dar.org.

For more information about Franklin’s Old Glory Chapter, visit

www.tndar.org/~oldglory or visit them on Facebook.