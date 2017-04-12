Franklin’s Popcorn Village: The perfect place to fill your Easter basket

By REBEKAH JONES

Popcorn Village is dedicated to serving it’s community with tasty treats that you won’t find anywhere else.

Family owned and operated, Popcorn Village in Franklin brings a fresh, flavorful dimension to snacking and gifting. Come this August, the store will have been open for six years.

Greg Windham, owner of Popcorn Village, is passionate about the specialty products they provide, but his favorite part of the business is the people.

“If somebody’s happy it makes me feel great… you know to just feed off the excitement,” he said. “People come in and talk about how much they love the idea of it … all that makes me feel good and proud for doing it.”

Easter Sunday is coming up this weekend and Popcorn Village has no shortage of pastel-colored candies and sweet popcorns to fill your basket. There are close to 100 different popcorn flavors including white chocolate pretzel, strawberry cheesecake, blueberry cheesecake, white cheddar, white chocolate raspberry, and key lime pie, all of which are white or pastel.

Watermelon, cotton candy, banana, and raspberry are just a few of the pastel candy options.

If you are more of a traditionalist, no need to fret. They also carry regular, cheddar, and caramel popcorns.

They source all their popcorn kernels from Iowa, one of the popcorn capitals of the world. They also make all of their popcorn flavors in-house. “And we use real cheese and chocolates. It’s all gourmet,” Windham said.

An Easter basket full of Popcorn Village treats is beyond the ordinary. Customers have unending flavor options and can mix and match Easter pastels to their heart’s content.

The store is open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. To learn more about the company or contact them with questions, visit their website or call (615) 595-5776.