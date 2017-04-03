FrankTalks lecture to focus on what politically divides us

What divides the American people to lean left or right?

Vanderbilt University Professor Marc Hetherington will present on just that topic of “Political Trust and The Origins of Deep Divisions in Our Country.”

Professor Hetherington’s work focuses on the polarization of public opinion. He has written three scholarly books; his most recent publication is “Why Washington Won’t Work.”

Franklin Tomorrow’s 2017 FrankTalks Lecture Series will continue Monday, April 10, at Townsend Hall, located upstairs in the Residents’ Club at Westhaven. The start time for this edition of FrankTalks will be 1 p.m.

Hetherington’s areas of expertise include voting, public opinion polls, media coverage during a campaign, anti-government campaign rhetoric and how trust in government affects elections and public policy. In addition, some of Hetherington’s research looks at how one’s preferred parenting style affects one’s political persuasion.

In September, the American Political Science Association awarded Hetherington the Philip E. Converse Book Award for “Authoritarianism and Polarization in American Politics,” a book he co-wrote about the causes and effects of political divisiveness.

Hetherington, who has done several national media interviews about the 2016 elections, is also the co-author of “Why Washington Won’t Work: Polarization, Political Trust and the Governing Crisis.”

“Why Washington Won’t Work” documents how profoundly negative feelings and deep distrust of the other side — not deep ideological differences — are keeping Republicans and Democrats in the electorate from encouraging their representatives in Congress to seek compromise.

Franklin Tomorrow partnered with Vanderbilt University’s Office of Neighborhood, Government and Community Relations to expand the frequency of FrankTalks in 2016 to a monthly program. It is free and held at various locations across the city.

Beverages and light refreshments will be available for participants to enjoy. To RSVP, visit https://april10franktalks.eventbrite.com