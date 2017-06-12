FrankTalks new faces program introduces Enrichment Center

By SUSAN LEATHERS

The new Williamson County Enrichment Center at Academy Park ballroom took a starring role in the Franklin Tomorrow-sponsored FrankTalks program.

FrankTalks covered “Three New Faces to Know in 2017.” The Enrichment Center also was new to most who attended.

The center, located between Renaissance High School and the Williamson County Public Library, officially opened June 10 with a grand opening sponsored by the county’s Parks and Recreation department. The center also is home to the county’s senior citizens programming.

GraceWorks Ministries Inc.’s Valencia Breckinridge, Williamson County Association of Realtors’ Rob Wigton and the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s Bari Watson Beasley gathered in the new center to share their personal and professional backgrounds with the greater community.

Breckinridge took the helm at Graceworks in November 2016. The nonprofit agency, affiliated with the United Way of Williamson County, performs a variety of basic services to families and individuals in need, in addition to helping coordinate the help of other agencies.

The Chicago native shared that she had initially wanted to go to medical school and become the “Marcus Welby of the projects.’ She quickly followed that she was telling on herself, as only those of a certain age would understand the reference to the beloved 1970s TV character.

“God had other plans,” however, she added, in remarks where God was front and center, something she said she loved about Franklin where faith doesn’t have to be kept under wraps. Instead of medical school, she landed in graduate school at Northwestern University followed by her first job in the non-profit realm. It suited her.

“I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she said of her 25-year professional journey which ultimately, and totally unplanned, led her to Graceworks. She came to the Franklin-based in November. She most recently served as the Major Gift Officer for Feed My Starving Children, a $40 million hunger-relief organization.

Beasley acknowledged she has huge shoes to fill by following Mary Pearce, who led the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County for more than 30 years. But the Burwood resident is ready for the challenge.

“I would not want to be anywhere else,” said Beasley, who joined the staff in May. She announced one of her first big projects is overseeing the foundation’s 50th anniversary celebration scheduled Nov. 12 at Franklin Theater.

The Heritage Foundation takes the lead in historic preservation in the community, and also is the umbrella organization over the Downtown Franklin Association.

Beasley brings more than 15 years of experience in marketing and nonprofits. The Alabama native previously worked as the chief officer of marketing and external relations for the General Council on Finance & Administration, a global agency of The United Methodist Church.

Wigton, a Minnesota native, came to Williamson County and the Williamson County Association of Realtors from Glen Carbon, Ill. where he served as CEO of the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors. He has more than 22 years of experience in various parts of the real estate profession.

In addition to providing professional and continuing education opportunities for its members, “We want to push our members to do great things in the community,” Wigton said. WCAR has 2,500 professional and affiliate members and Wigton said a $246 affiliate membership can be a valuable connection point for anyone interested in networking and being involved.

FrankTalks is a program of Franklin Tomorrow, an organization dedicated to helping steer the growth in Franklin through community engagement in shared visions for the future.