Franktown Open Hearts fundraiser dinner is Tuesday evening at The Factory

Franktown Open Hearts will present its 9th Annual Fundraiser Dinner to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at The Factory in Franklin.

Founded in 2002 by Wayne Howell, Franktown Open Hearts seeks to reach out and break the cycle of generational poverty for youth in Franklin, TN.

Franktown Open Hearts hosts programming 6 days a week, during which inner city youth are fed, learn new skills, and have the opportunity to learn about Jesus. This event raises about a third of their programming budget for the upcoming year and is crucial to the success of their ministry.

“We are adding to our numbers weekly. Right now, we need a new vehicle, because three just aren’t cutting it. There is too much need in Franklin and we are having to turn kids away because we don’t have the vehicles or staff to accommodate them” says Program Director, Brandon Tinnon.

This event will take place at The Factory in Franklin, 230 Franklin Rd, Franklin, TN 37064 on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will conclude at 8 p.m.

For more information about this event, please contact Brittany at 615-807-0782 or email at brittany@franktownopenhearts.com.