Franktown youth get cooking with Papa C Pies

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Franktown Open Hearts will be participating in a cooking class, led by local business, Papa C Pies.

Franktown students will learn about the process involved in making pies, as well as learning about industrial kitchens, food preparation and safety. Each Franktown student will get a pie to take home to their family at the end of the lesson.

“We are really excited about our partnership with Take the Reins. Their program has given our kids the confidence and skill sets to interact with people as well as animals in a positive manner,” said Brandon Tinnon, program director for Franktown Open Hearts. “Their curriculum has allowed some of our kids to become leaders to where they want to be in front of others to do a presentation or even run for different class positions within their school. I personally feel they have inspired our kids to believe that they can accomplish anything they set their mind to.”

This event will take place from 1-3 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at Papa C Pies, located at 99 Seaboard Lane #100, Brentwood, TN 37027.