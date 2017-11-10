FRA’s early lead evaporates against Lausanne

Franklin Road Academy’s season ended Friday with a 35-21 loss against Lausanne (11-0) in a Division II-AA quarterfinal.

FRA (5-7) jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter with quarterback Eric Stoxstill-Diggs’ 7-yard touchdown pass to Lance Wilhoite and Watson Tansil’s 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Lausanne closed the gap to 14-7 with a 39-yard touchdown pass with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

Stoxstill-Diggs hit Wilhoite for a 17-yard touchdown pass to extend the Panthers’ lead to 21-7.

Lausanne scored 28 unanswered points from there.

Stoxstill-Diggs finished with 142 passing yards and 66 rushing yards, while Wilhoite had four catches for 37 yards. Riley Speed added six catches for 55 yards.

Lausanne will host BGA in the DII-AA semifinals on Friday, Nov. 17.