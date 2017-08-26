Frederick Douglass descendant will discuss his great-great grandfather

The African American Heritage Society will be featuring Kevin Greene, the great-great grandson of the great Frederick Douglass, as its “Porch Talks” guest for September.

Frederick Douglass was a great and very prominent American abolitionist, author, orator and human rights leader in the anti-slavery movement and played a tremendous role in that movement, as well as many other contributions to

America. Born into slavery, Frederick Douglass was the first African-American citizen to hold a high U.S. government rank. He was appointed president of the Freedmen’s Savings Bank, and also became the United States chargé d’affaires for the Dominican Republic.

Green will be conducting his talk on his great-great grandfather beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, at First Missionary Baptist Church, 113 Natchez Street in Franklin.

The African American Heritage Society has monthly”Porch Talks” on the first Friday of each month at 11 a.m. at the McLemore House Museum with various participants.

Green was invited to come for the September talk and graciously agreed, but due to space and parking, the organization moved the event to First Missionary Baptist Church in order to have room to share his great-great grandfather’s story, as well as his own, with a larger audience.

*Please remember that this event will not be at the McLemore House this month but will be at First Missionary Baptist Church, as stated above.