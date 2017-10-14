Free concert Oct. 25 features two Belmont string quartets

Columbia State Community College’s Department of Music in conjunction with the Lyceum Committee have partnered with Belmont University’s School of Music and the Williamson County Public Library to present a free concert Oct. 25 at 6 p.m.

The concert will feature Belmont’s two string quartet ensembles, the Classical String Quartet and the Jazz String Quartet. These ensembles have been featured at Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association Mid-State clinics, Tennessee Music Educators Association State Conferences, the Dickson Renaissance Center and at the Cheekwood Museum of Art. Both ensembles regularly serve the community by performing at retirement communities, schools and other public venues.

“It is important for these talented young performers to go out into the community,” said Emily Gaskill, Columbia State associate professor of music. “This concert is always a big draw in the Franklin area. We look forward to an entertaining evening.”

The concert is scheduled at the Williamson County Public Library and is free and open to the public. The Williamson County Public Library is located at 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, Tennessee.

For more information about this event, contact Gaskill by email at egaskill@ColumbiaState.edu. For more information on other Lyceum events, contact the Lyceum Committee by emailing Lyceum@ColumbiaState. edu or visit the Lyceum calendar on the Columbia State website at www.ColumbiaState.edu/ Lyceum