Free document shredding offered at Sneed Road church on Sept. 23

There’s an easy way to dispose of paperwork with sensitive information.

Visit the parking lot at St. Matthew Church at 535 W. Sneed Road, north of Franklin near Temple Hills, on Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The parish has secured Shred on the Run to spend Saturday morning accepting shreddable material. Document owners are welcome watch until their papers are lifted into the shredding vehicle.

Volunteers will be on hand to unload materials from vehicles.

Cash donations are welcome, but not required.

For more information, contact Mike Tant at metant1@comcast.net.