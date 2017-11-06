Free donuts for service members and veterans this Saturday at Dunkin’ Donuts

This Veterans Day, Dunkin’ Donuts will say thank you to those who serve by offering a free donut to veterans and active military service men and women.

On Saturday, November 11, anyone who shows a military ID at participating Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide will be offered a free donut of their choice. There is no purchase necessary and will run as long as supplies last. Limit one per customer.

“Dunkin’ Donuts and our franchise owners and operators, at least 60 of whom are self-identified veterans, take great pride in our brand’s heritage of supporting the brave men and women of the military who keep our country safe,” Tom Manchester, Dunkin’ Donuts’ vice president of field marketing, said. “On Veterans Day, we look to demonstrate our appreciation of these brave Veterans and active military personnel for their heroism, sacrifice and service.”

Dunkin’ Donuts is also making a $10,000 donation to Homes For Our Troops, a privately funded non-profit organization. The organization builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post – 9/11 Veterans. Additionally, Dunkin’ Donuts will provide a year’s worth of Dunkin’ Donuts K-Cup® pods along with a new Keurig® Brewing System to up to 100 Veterans who have been or will be provided new specially adapted custom homes by Homes For Our Troops.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also offering guests a unique military-inspired virtual Dunkin’ Donuts gift card that can be purchased and sent exclusively through the Dunkin’ Mobile App®. The gift card design was created just for the important holiday, by Dunkin’ Brands employee and veteran Paul Charboneau. Charboneau served as a forward observer in the Vermont Army National Guard, and will be available on November 9, 2017.

With more than 44 restaurants located on military bases, Dunkin’ Donuts proudly serves Veterans and active service members across the country. Through its Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has also donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas.