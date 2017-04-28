Free kids’ carnival among new attractions at Main Street Festival

BY A.J. DUGGER III

In addition to gorgeous weather, there are several new features to enjoy at the upcoming 34th Annual Main Street Festival.

The Heritage Foundation is celebrating its 50th year. With that came the idea to have an old-fashioned kids carnival area located on Third Avenue North. “That is an area where kids can come play games for free,” said Teryl O’Connor, Street Festival Manager. “We have a cakewalk and a petting zoo. We also have a small ferris wheel and a dunk tank.”

Centennial High School’s football team will assist with the dunking booth, and participants will have the opportunity to dunk the willing victims into the water.

There will be two stages for music and entertainment. One will be at First Avenue and Main Street, and the other will be located at the Public Square. In addition to live music, there will be places offering beer and wine. Shuttles will ride around to offer transportation help from place to place. In all, the Main Street Festival will take place from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue.

If people get too hot, there will be a cooling off station in front of City Hall.

The hours of the Main Street Festival will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. For those who want to worship Sunday morning, there will be Christian music played at the Public Square on Sunday morning.