Free oak trees may be planted on Veterans Day in honor of a U.S. military veteran

TENNESSEE ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL
Tennessee Environmental Council is offering up to 5 free oak seedlings (donations encouraged) for you to plant on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.
This is the Environmental Council’s annual Tennessee Arbor Day/Veterans Day Event, honoring those who serve our nation.
You must pick up your seedlings between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, from one of the TDEC Field Offices.
When you pick up your seedlings, bring a plastic trash bag or grocery bag, and keep your seedling roots moist, and wrapped snugly until you plant the seedling(s). The seedlings will only survive if you take this step!
Nearby field offices are in:
Columbia, at 1421 Hampshire Pike, Columbia, TN 38401;
and Nashville, at 711 R.S. Gass Blvd, Nashville, TN 37216
To register for your trees and/or to make a donation, go HERE.