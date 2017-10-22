Free oak trees may be planted on Veterans Day in honor of a U.S. military veteran

TENNESSEE ENVIRONMENTAL COUNCIL

Tennessee Environmental Council is offering up to 5 free oak seedlings (donations encouraged) for you to plant on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11.

This is the Environmental Council’s annual Tennessee Arbor Day/Veterans Day Event, honoring those who serve our nation.

You must pick up your seedlings between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, from one of the TDEC Field Offices.

When you pick up your seedlings, bring a plastic trash bag or grocery bag, and keep your seedling roots moist, and wrapped snugly until you plant the seedling(s). The seedlings will only survive if you take this step!