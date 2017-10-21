Free "spooky" movies continue Monday at Performing Arts Center

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce a series of free “spooky” movies in October at the new Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park, 112 Everbright Ave.

At 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, join everybody’s favorite paranormal scientists as they try to save New York City from an evil entity intent on destroying the world. Don’t get slimed! Then at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29, enjoy a matinee featuring a ’90s classic in which three witch sisters return to Salem, Massachusetts to wreak havoc on Halloween night.

For more information and movie titles, call (615) 786-0186, ext. 2510.

All movies are free and open to the public. Doors open 30 minutes before each show, and concessions will be available for purchase. Parking for the Williamson County Performing Arts Center is available behind the main library on Granbury St. and on Everbright Ave.