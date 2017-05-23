Freedom Intermediate Honors Choir releases EP, celebrates retiring teacher

BY A.J. DUGGER III

The Freedom Intermediate School Honors Choir released a six-song EP on Tuesday to coincide with longtime music educator Barbara Gibson’s retirement this Wednesday.

Barbara Gibson educated as a music teacher for 43 years, teaching children from the pre-kindergarten level to high school. Not only did she teach children of all ages, but she taught in a variety of locations, including schools in Miami, Fla., Atlanta, Ga., and Dallas and Waco, Tex.

She began teaching at Freedom Intermediate School in 2005.

The EP, “Why We Sing,” was produced by Peter Vaque. Boh Cooper, pianist for artists such as David Foster and Peter Cetera, plays the accompanying music on the songs. In addition to the title track, the songs on the EP include “Hot Chocolate,” “Peter Piper,” “Sing We Alleluia,” “Song of the River,” and “Welcome, Welcome.”

To audition the singers for the Honors Choir, Gibson would travel to the four FSSD elementary schools and provide quick auditions during the spring of their fourth-grade year. The auditions included singing on pitch, taking directions well, keeping eyes on the director and keeping rhythm.

Prior to the recording of the EP, Gibson taught 80 5th and 6th grade students to sing in perfect unison and two and three part harmonies. Her efforts paid off handsomely on the recordings.

“I love these kids, and the kids can tell I care about them. This is really my favorite age to teach,” Gibson said.

Gibson said she is proud to have had an impact on so many students.

The FIS choir performs several times throughout the year, including an annual performance at Franklin’s December Christmas Tree Lighting.

The EP will be sold as a fundraiser for FIS’ music program. The CDs are available in local stores and at FIS.