A Freedom Rider recounts his journey of faith

Photo: Dr. Ernest “Rip” Patton, Jr. and Rev. Allison Gossett at Brentwood United Methodist Church

By LANDON WOODROOF

Dr. Ernest “Rip” Patton, Jr. packed light.

It was May 23, 1961, and he was preparing to drive to Alabama with other Nashville civil rights activists to take part in a Freedom Ride. The rides had been organized earlier in the month to protest segregation in interstate transit systems and terminals.

He fit everything he needed inside one of his mother’s little cosmetic boxes.

“All I needed was a toothbrush,” Patton said. “I knew something was going to happen, so I didn’t take any kind of luggage.”

Just over a week before, a bus carrying Freedom Riders had been set on fire by Ku Klux Klan members in Anniston, Alabama. Other Freedom Riders had been viciously beaten by KKK members after arriving in Birmingham. The threat was real.

Patton, who was a student at Tennessee Agricultural & Industrial State College (now TSU), and his fellow activists followed U.S. Highway 31 all the way to Montgomery before boarding a bus to Jackson, Mississippi on May 24.

While Patton may not have taken much more than a toothbrush with him on his journey, he was nevertheless armed with something that both inspired him to take action in the first place and helped him to persevere through the trials that lay ahead: his faith.

Patton gave his account of his participation in the Civil Rights Movement on Wednesday evening at Brentwood United Methodist Church as part of a new weekly program the church has started. Each week the Refuel program will feature dinner, Bible study and a presentation by a featured speaker.

The goal is to give people a place of respite and reflection in the midst of their hectic weeks, Rev. Allison Gossett said.

“We’re so busy all the time running around,” she said. “We didn’t want this to be a place where people felt like they were just adding another thing to their calendar, but a place where when life has wiped you out, you can come be refueled.”

The first five-week series of the program focuses on the question, “How do we live out our faith?”

Patton’s seat mate on the ride to Jackson was John Lewis, now a longtime Congressman, but then an American Baptist Theological Seminary student and activist. The two had both been trained in methods of nonviolent resistance by James Lawson and had taken part in the Nashville lunch counter sit-ins the year before.

When they arrived at a bus terminal in Jackson, Lewis went to the whites-only restroom, where he was arrested. Patton and fellow activist, Lucretia Collins, were arrested after sitting at the lunch counter.

As they were being taken out of the bus station by police, they were confronted with television cameras.

“My mother gets a phone call,” Patton said. “‘Uh, where is your son?’ ‘Well, he has classes in the morning. In the afternoon, he’s over on Jefferson Street in the office. He’s helping with the Freedom Ride.’ ‘Honey, I just saw your son begin arrested in Jackson, Mississippi.’ That’s how my mother found out.”

Patton, Lewis and other activists ended up being sent to the notorious Mississippi State Penitentiary, better known as Parchman Farm. Prison guards did everything they could to make the lives of the Freedom Riders miserable. The heat would be turned up during the day. The Freedom Riders’ mattresses would be taken away. The prisoners would be unwittingly fed food laced with laxatives, after which the guards would cut their water off.

Patton reflected on this experience during an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show several years ago after Oprah asked him what Parchman Farm was like.

“I had my answer altogether, but God led me to something else,” he said. “Something made me start singing: Ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around/turn me around/turn me around/ain’t gonna let nobody turn me around/I’m going to keep on a-walking, keep on a-talking, marching up to freedom land.”

It was one of the Civil Rights songs that the Freedom Riders sang constantly at Parchman Farm.

“We would not stop singing songs,” Patton said. “We had enough songs to last all day and half the night, so the guards couldn’t sleep.”

They used songs to check in with each other—black and white Freedom Riders were segregated in different parts of the prison—and also as a way to deal with the struggles of every day life in prison.

For instance, Patton remembered the Freedom Riders responding in song the first time guards removed their mattresses.

“You can take our mattress, oh yes/You can take our mattress, oh yes,” Patton recalled singing. “Then we’d lie down and start another song.”

There was strength in numbers.

“How could you sing the songs of Zion in prison and be happy?” Patton asked rhetorically. “Because we knew more Freedom Riders were coming.”

Indeed, eventually as many as 300 Freedom Riders were imprisoned at Parchman Farm. While the activists drew inspiration and resilience from each other, as Patton explained there was something else underlying many of the Freedom Riders’ actions, including his own.

Before he appeared on Oprah, a producer from the show called Patton to ask him some questions. The producer wanted to know why Patton had joined the movement in the first place.

“The only thing I could think of was the Bible,” Patton said. “I said do you have a Bible in your desk drawer? Will you turn to Romans 12 please?”

Patton began to recite the passage.

“‘Therefore I urge you brothers in view of God’s mercy to offer your body as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God,’” he said. “‘This is your spiritual act of worship. Do not conform to this world…’”

He stopped right there.

“I said I was brought up in segregation, in the time of segregation,” he said. “I had conformed to segregation. It wasn’t a problem going to the segregated school or to being a second-class citizen, but when I went through the training and learned more about what I could and what I should do in the name of my savior, then I went to the second part: ‘Do not conform to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.’ Because of Jim Lawson, we as students were transformed to do things that we didn’t think we could do, but we could do them under the umbrella of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

The producer then asked why he had gone on the freedom rides, and Patton answered with another Bible verse, this one from Isaiah 6: “Then I heard the voice of the Lord say, Whom shall I send and who would go for us? And I said, Here am I. Send me.”

Patton said the producer finally asked why he volunteered to ride from Montgomery to Jackson. Mississippi, after all, was an especially dangerous place for a civil rights activist to visit. You might get killed, she said.

“I said that’s the easiest one of all,” Patton remembered. He began to quote the 23rd Psalm, the one that begins, “The Lord is my shepherd.”

“Then I said, just a little bit further in that scripture it says, ‘Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil,’” Patton said. “I want to change that around to say, Yea, though I am on a Greyhound bus riding through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil for my God is with me.”

Patton made it out of Parchman, of course, and several years ago recounted some of his memories of that era for the PBS American Experience documentary “Freedom Riders.” He still travels all over the country speaking to various groups about that time.

And his hope for the future is still founded in his faith.

“My philosophy is you have your opinion, and I have my opinion,” he said. “I respect your opinion, whether I like it or not because I’m not going to argue with you about it. I’m not going to try to change you. Only God can do that.”