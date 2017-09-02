Friends of Fort Negley will make preservation case to Franklin Civil War Round Table

Above, an aerial photo of Fort Negley taken in 1937 following its restoration by the Works Progress Administration (WPA). METRO NASHVILLE ARCHIVES

FRANKLIN CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE

The Friends of Fort Negley (FOFN) will be presenting a program at the Sept. 10 gathering of the Franklin Civil War Round Table concerning the future of the Fort Negley complex.

Since the relocation of the Nashville Sounds from their Greer Stadium location adjacent to the fort, there has been much speculation about the future of the site. Because the baseball stadium literally adjoined the walls of Fort Negley, Civil War historians and green space advocates have lobbied for the property to be made part of the Fort Negley grounds, as it was during the Civil War.

Not only was this structure a critical part of the extensive works protecting the city during its federal occupation, it was constructed in large part by “impressed” black labor. Many of these former slaves lost their lives during the fort’s erection and are interred at the nearby Nashville City Cemetery.

On this important ground that has great significance to Nashville’s Civil War and post war history, there is now a massive proposed commercial development. It is also the last major piece of acreage in Davidson County that can still be preserved with such historical ties from that era. The proposed construction is supported by Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, but opposed by the Friends of Fort Negley.

The Friends of Fort Negley will be presenting the full story and the charge by citizens to turn back the suggested retail, housing and commercial complex at the Greer Stadium location. This informative session will be held at the Hiram Masonic Lodge at 115 2nd Ave South, Franklin beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. The public is invited.

For more information contact gregwade55@yahoo.com