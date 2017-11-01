Annual fruit fundraiser underway to support Brentwood High School band

By LANDON WOODROOF

A little fruit can go a long way in helping a local band program.

For many years, the Brentwood Band Boosters club has held an annual fruit sale to benefit the Brentwood High School band. The 2017 edition of that sale is currently under way.

Because of this year’s virulent hurricane season, there are fewer varieties of fruit on offer than in years past, Brentwood Band Boosters President Cindy Roadman said.

Supporters still have several options to choose from, though, including navel oranges, grapefruit, Red Delicious apples and Golden Delicious apples.

The citrus fruits can be ordered at $40 for a large box or $26 for a small box. The apples are available for $27 per half bushel. The produce comes from a grower that the booster club works with in Florida.

Orders must be received by Nov. 9. Delivery is estimated to take place around the beginning of December.

The money raised from the fruit sale, and from other band fundraisers like the flag subscription service, goes to a variety of band-related expenses.

“It takes a lot to put on a successful marching band program,” Roadman said. “I’m sure every marching band would tell you.”

In the past, fruit sale funding has gone toward meals at band camps, overnight stays at hotels during band competitions, uniforms, instruments and more.

The band boosters have held this fundraiser for quite a while, Roadman said. During that time, they have established a pretty loyal customer base.

“It’s popular with the people who purchase every year,” Roadman said. “They tend to come back and want to purchase again. It’s always really nice and fresh.”

Fruit can be ordered online here.