Fun, food trucks and fireworks coming to Nolensville July 1

The community is invited to start celebrating July 4 early on July 1, when the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department joins the fun at the Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration.

There is entertainment for the whole family, including fireworks.

There also will be games, food trucks, a bounce house, a rock wall, and live entertainment. Admission is free, and the activities start at 6 p.m. in the Nolensville Ball Park. Parks and Rec will have a free game area where families can try games like cornhole, 9-square or gaga ball; or race to the finish in a sack race, 3-legged race or spoon race.

The Nolensville Ball Park is located on Nolensville Ball Park Rd., just west of Nolensville Road.

In case of rain, the festival will be held Sunday, July 2.