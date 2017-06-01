Nolensville approves budget featuring largest capital expenditure in town history

BY LANDON WOODROOF

Funding for improvements to Sunset Road and additional money for the Public Works Department were two of the main components of the Fiscal Year 2017-18 budget approved Thursday night by the Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

The budget had previously been approved by the BOMA on first reading in April and had been subject to a public hearing in May, but Thursday’s unanimous vote was the final step for its formal adoption by the town. As a result of the vote, Nolensville has its revenues and expenditures planned out prior to the beginning of the next fiscal year on July 1.

As previously reported by the Nolensville Home Page, the budget projects $3,196,500 in general fund revenues in the next fiscal year. The general fund is what pays for most of the basic operating costs of the city, including funding for personnel, the police department and the public works department.

The previous fiscal year’s revenues were projected to be $2,630,938. Factoring in the projections for the upcoming fiscal year’s revenues, the budget estimates the general fund has a total of $7,345,925 in available funds.

A large portion of the revenue increase in the new budget results from a rise in property values after the most recent tax assessment, Town Administrator Ken McLawhon said. For instance, while the Fiscal Year 2016-2017 budget estimated $373,122 in property tax revenues, the budget approved Thursday night projects $502,053 in property tax revenues.

On the expenditure side, the new budget sets aside $2,720,184 for general fund expenses, up from $2,342,688 in the last budget.

The largest general fund spending increases come in the public works department, which will see a rise from $235,591 in the previous fiscal year to $408,099 in the next one.

“We’ve…invested more in the public works department than historically we’ve seen for drainage related costs and and sidewalks,” McLawhon said.

Spending on storm drainage projects will go up to $29,260 from $4,000. Expenditures on repair and maintenance services, which includes sidewalks, will rise to $62,206 from $11,323.

By far the largest expenditure listed on the budget—and, indeed, the largest in the town’s history—is for improvement work to Sunset Road. The allotted cost for phases one and two of that project, which would involve Sunset Road from Nolensville Road to the Benington subdivision is $5.5 million.

“If it stretches to $5 million, it would be the largest amount we’ve ever spent on any project,” Mayor Jimmy Alexander told the Home Page after the May 4 BOMA meeting.

As previously reported, the town has chosen to completely reconstruct the road rather than just repave it, a costlier but more durable option.

The funding for the project is included in the Impact Fee Fund portion of the budget. Revenues in the Impact Fee Fund are expected to rise significantly next fiscal year due to the town’s recent decision to increase the fees.

The budget estimates impact fees will generate $1,371,467 in revenues in 2017-18, a sizable gain from the $764,200 estimated in the last budget. The added revenue will bring the Impact Fee Fund total to $6,271,411.

McLawhon explained the $5.5 million in the budget for the Sunset Road project is something of a placeholder number since the true cost is impossible to know at this point.

“We’re not gonna know until we get through property acquisition … what the definitive number is going to be,” he said. “It’s a negotiation process when you’re dealing with right of way acquisition.”

Town Engineer Don Swartz said recent adjustments to the Sunset Road plan has resulted in a decrease in the number of properties that will have to be negotiated. Whereas previously, the town thought it would have to get right of way covering 46 properties, that number is now expected to be 28. Swartz said he was hopeful this decrease would make the acquisition part of the project less onerous.

As far as the timeline of the project is concerned, Vice Mayor Jason Patrick has said he expects construction could get underway by the end of the coming fiscal year.

McLawhon said the budget shows the strength of the city’s growth and finances. As an example he mentioned the number of building permits being issued in the town. He said some months as many as 35 to 40 permits were issued.

“It’s a healthy and robust amount of development,” he said, adding that aldermen have guideed the town’s budget conservatively over the years, allowing the city to progress while also not depleting all of its fund balances.

It’s “nice to have the additional wherewithal frankly that we’re able … to have some flexibility not only for road-related work but, as the town moves forward and grows, some other projects without … needing to borrow additionally,” McLawhon said. Many of the capital projects on the town’s radar are included in Nolensville’s Major Thoroughfare Plan.

As the town moves forward planning its finances, it will have an important addition to its team. Julie Wilson, Nolensville’s new finance director, was introduced at the meeting Thursday night.

Wilson moves into that position from her present one working at Williamson County Schools. Prior to that, she worked as an auditor at Ernst & Young and the Federal Reserve and for three municipalities in Missouri.

“I’m very happy to be here,” she said. “I hope that I can bring a lot of that experience and do good things for the town.

“I’m very impressed with the job that the board has done so far to be fiscally responsible, growing the fund balance like we have while trying to grow the town as well,” she added. “Kudos to you, everything is looking very good so far.”