Brentwood to review next year’s spending plan Thursday at library

BY LANDON WOODROOF

An all-day work session dedicated to reviewing Brentwood’s new Fiscal Year 2018 draft operating budget will get under way Thursday morning at the Brentwood Library.

City Commissioners, department heads and other city staff will convene at 8:30 a.m. to pore over the details of the proposed budget, which covers all “continuing on-going services, programs and activities” provided by the city.

The draft budget for this coming fiscal year, which runs from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018, calls for a small increase in expenditures compared to FY 2017’s budget. The FY 2018 budget outlines $71,889,410 in expenditures, which is $143,045, or .2 percent more than the FY 2017 budget.

Some of the biggest increases come in the General Fund, which is set for an extra $1.16 million, the Insurance Fund, slated for a $380,000 increase, and the Facilities Maintenance Fund, which could get $205,000 more if this draft budget is approved.

One big component of the Operating Budget has to do with personnel costs. Through the addition of one full-time job in this budget, the city will have 263 full-time employees, up significantly from the 140 full-time positions accounted for in the city’s FY 1991 budget. That 88 percent increase in the number of full-time employees since 1991, however, significantly trails the 146 percent growth in Brentwood’s population during that time, according to the budget. This is pointed out in the budget as a sign of city staff’s “productivity gain” in the past few decades.

The draft operating budget is divided up into numerous sections each dedicated to the expenditures of given funds. These include the General Fund, the Debt Service Fund, the Water and Sewer Fund, the Capital Projects Fund and others.

The Capital Projects Fund includes the outlays planned for the first year of the city’s six-year Capital Improvements Plan, which was reviewed by the City Commission at a meeting in late March.

The General Fund is the largest and pays for most city services. Sales taxes, property taxes, business taxes and other permits and fees accrue to it. FY 2018’s General Fund has been budgeted for $37.27 million.

The FY 2018 draft operating budget must undergo several stages of review before it can be formally adopted by the city. The document is scheduled to be considered on first reading by the City Commission at its Monday, May 22 meeting. The first of three public hearings for the budget will also take place that night. A second public hearing will be held on Tuesday, June 13. The final reading and final public hearing of the budget will be on Monday, June 26, just days before the start of FY 2018.

The City of Brentwood has won a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association for 25 years in a row.

A full copy of the budget can be found online here.