Galleria welcomes Easter Bunny with party, new app

The Easter Bunny is headed to CoolSprings Galleria beginning Saturday.

The mall will be hosting a free Easter Bunny Arrival Party from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Center Court. Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon animals, DJ, and the first 100 kids will enjoy cookie decorating with Great American Cookies.

The Easter Bunny will be available for visits and photos in Center Court through Saturday, April 15, Monday through Sunday, during all mall hours. All families who visit the Easter Bunny will receive an Easter Bunny coloring sheet.

CoolSprings Galleria is closed on Easter Sunday.

Shoppers are also encouraged to bring in their pets for a photograph with the Easter Bunny on Tuesday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 11, between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Please make sure all pets are on a leash or in a carrier.

Visit MyHolidayMoments.com and download Easter photos, share them through social media, and create projects with Shutterfly.com. Visitors to the Easter Bunny at CoolSprings Galleria will receive a $20 Shutterfly gift card with any of the five photo packages available. There’s also a “My Holiday Moments” app, available through iTunes or Google Play. This free app has games, a countdown to Easter, photo package information, and gives you the ability to download your photos to your phone. Customers can also receive their photos immediately via text when a cell phone number is provided at check out.

For more information, visit CoolSpringsGalleria.com.